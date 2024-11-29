Turns out, New Jersey's home to some pretty smart cookies. There's something we can give ourselves a pat on the back for!

It's never good to hear about kids dropping out of school. An education is invaluable in today's world. Unless you're entering a trade (believe me, we need more people to do that), you don't always get paid well unless you have a degree of some sort. At the very least, everybody should be graduating with their high school diploma. Sadly, that can't be said for all Americans.

Here in New Jersey, the state is reportedly doing an excellent job of keeping kids enrolled in school.

New Jersey Dropout Rates

New evidence shows that New Jersey has some of the lowest dropout rates in America. It means that fewer students are quitting school before graduating compared to students in other states. This specific study focuses on students aged 16 to 24 — the typical age range for students who might drop out of high school or even those who are not finishing their education on time.

A low dropout rate is a good sign because it indicates that more students in NJ are sticking with school and graduating, which is important for their future opportunities.

How Smart Is New Jersey?

After reviewing the information, it looks like New Jersey ranked 5th in Grade 8 math and has the highest reading scores in the country. This shows that students here are excelling academically. Overall, New Jersey is ranked 6th for being the "smartest" state, based on factors like test scores and educational achievements.

All of this is WONDERFUL news when it comes to the future of our students here in the Garden State. The low dropout rate and high academic performance shows that the state is making progress in helping students achieve their potential.

Way to go, NJ!

