New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to live in. Between rent, property taxes, food, gas, and all the other stuff we need to pay for, it costs a lot just to get by. On top of that, inflation is making things even worse, meaning the prices of everyday items we all need to survive are rising fast. Even the things that used to be cheap are becoming more and more pricey.

For a lot of people, this pressure to cover all their expenses can make them start thinking differently about their priorities. Imagine you’re working a part-time job, trying to save up for college, or paying bills for the first time. You have a limited amount of money to spend, so every dollar counts. This means some people might start choosing saving money over spending it on things like going out with friends, or even helping out someone in need if they can’t afford it. How can you help someone in need if you need help yourself?

Friendships can also get tricky when money's involved. Let’s say a friend asks you to lend them money or cover something they can't afford. If you're already struggling financially, it can feel like you’re being asked to choose between your financial security and your friendship. For some people, that choice is clear: if they don't have money to spare, they might feel like they have to put their financial needs first, even if it means stepping back from a friendship. It’s a tough situation, but when you’re constantly worried about making ends meet, friendships can get strained.

Expensive Friendships In New Jersey

Obviously, this also impacts the frequency of which you and your friends are able to go out and enjoy life. When things like groceries and gas cost an arm and a leg, it can be hard to justify a night out with friends to catch up. 💰💰

A new report found that it costs over $5,000 a year to be considered a good friend.

For many, the price of friendship isn’t equal – 21% believe they spend more on their friends than vice versa and 1 in 10 have even ended a friendship because it’s too expensive. Income also plays a role, with 43% who find it difficult to maintain friendships with those who make significantly more money than them.

This doesn’t mean people in New Jersey don’t value their friendships; it’s just that the high cost of living, combined with inflation, is making it harder for people to balance everything. Sometimes, when you're worrying about how to pay for rent or buy groceries, it can feel like saving money is more important than keeping up with social activities or helping friends out with financial problems.

Gen Z Says NJ Cost-Of-Living Too High For Friendships

The high cost of living in New Jersey, combined with inflation, is forcing people to make tough decisions. Those decisions are now sometimes leading them to prioritize their financial health over maintaining certain friendships. It’s a reflection of how challenging things are for a lot of people right now, not just in New Jersey, but across the country.

Sad, isn't it? Unless you're one of these people that won big money this year...

