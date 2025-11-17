Jersey haters are about to be really annoyed when they hear about this one. A fresh study by travel-experts Journeyscape just ranked the friendliest states across the U.S.

Guess what? New Jersey came in second with an 8.86 out of 10 for friendliness.

Take that, Jersey-haters!

Turns Out, Jersey People Are Pretty Happy

Jersey’s happiness score clocks in at 63.4, which is the 4th highest among all states. Meanwhile, our sentiment score (how people feel while here) is an impressive 8.4, placing us 5th nationwide.

So yes, it’s not just residents complaining or tourists tolerating. Turns out that people genuinely enjoy their time here in the Garden State.

More Than Just The Shore

We’re not just talking the classic beach day (though the stunning beaches like Brigantine and Avalon definitely help).

We’re talking exploring the mysterious Pine Barrens, foodie hangs at hot spots all over the Garden State, small-town charm, and equality among all groups of people and ways of life. The study also factored in that welcoming climate… and Jersey delivered.

Does This Mean Jersey’s Awesome?

Next time someone rolls their eyes at New Jersey, just drop this study on them. We’re not just surviving shore days and tolls, either. We’re actually thriving. Friendly, happy, and ready to prove that the Garden State has serious good-vibes energy. We knew that all along though, right?

