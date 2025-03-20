The Worst List New Jersey Should NEVER Strive To Land On

I've lived either lived in New Jersey or in close proximity to the border for the majority of my life, so I think I'm allowed to say with confidence that I know how the state's perceived by the rest of the country.

Spoiler alert: It's definitely NOT the greatest.

The truth of the matter is, people will always hate on the Garden State whenever and wherever possible. Whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, someone's always got something negative to say.

We always end up on some bogus list every year painting New Jersey out to be one of the worst places to live in all of the United States. Of course the state has its fair share of problems. Name one state that doesn't....

The One Adjective You Can't Use To Describe NJ

No matter how much you make fun of our high property taxes or the fact that we all have to pay to enjoy our own beaches (no NJ resident is a huge fan of beach tags, by the way), there's one adjective that's impossible to use when trying to describe the Garden State.

Say what you want about us, but don't call us fat.

No Obesity Problem In New Jersey

A new list has been released revealing the most overweight cities in all of America. Good news, Jersey! NJ is nowhere to be found. Even though sources show that almost 42% of all Americans are overweight, apparently obesity isn't too bad of a problem in New Jersey.

The takeaway here is that while people will always have something negative to say about New Jersey overall, the one thing they can't call us is fat. Most Jersey residents take pretty good care of themselves.

That's a solid win for NJ, right? Another win: NJ's got some of the friendliest towns on the east coast that can sometimes get overlooked.

