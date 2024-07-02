New Jersey Man Sees Mountain Lion at Edge of Farm Field

A New Jersey man says he saw what he believes to be a mountain lion last Thursday (June 27th).

Meanwhile, the State of New Jersey continues to claim that there are no mountain lions in New Jersey.

More mountain lions spotted in New Jersey

For the past few years, I've found myself writing many stories about South Jersey residents claiming to have seen a Mountain Lion or Cougar.

Dozens of eyewitness reports have come to me from all across the Garden State - literally from the top to the bottom of the state. Yes, even places like Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

A lot of these reports can be found here. I invite you to check them out.

Difference between a mountain lion and a cougar

The terms mountain lion and cougar are pretty much interchangeable in the United States.

According to the World Wildlife Federation, the terms mountain lion, cougar, puma, panther, and catamount all can be used to describe large tan cats that roam parts of the USA.

While government agencies will say "mountain lions aren't native to New Jersey", that doesn't really mean they can't have migrated here - or, someone had them in captivity or as pets, and they were set free or escaped.

Sussex County mountain lion sighting

The latest witness to email me - we'll call him "S" - says his encounter happened just last week.

S says he lives in Sussex County, in Frankford Township, a few miles south of Stokes State Forest.

S claims he saw a mountain lion walking along the edge of a hay field. He says he sees all kinds of wildlife on his property. He says he saw a bobcat before - but this time he saw a mountain lion.

We had the story recently of another mountain lion citing in Sussex County. In that case, a woman says she had to step between her young child and a mountain lion.

Report your mountain lion sighting

If you see a mountain lion, we encourage you to contact your local authorities.

I'd also love to hear about your sighting - I can be reached via email at joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

