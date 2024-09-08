A New Jersey man caught some sort of "big cat" on camera the other day. Is it a mountain lion?

Was a mountain lion captured on camera in New Jersey?

I've been writing about mountain lion sightings in New Jersey over the past several years. Well over 100 people have reached out to tell me about their sightings.

The latest report comes from Allen Burton, who says he captured a couple of photos of an animal in his yard on Labor Day - September 2, 2024.

Burton says he lives in Stillwater, New Jersey - just south of Swartswood State Park.

READ MORE: Mom in Stillwater says she had to get between her child and a mountain lion.

Burton took these two photos. He says, "I initially thought it was a bobcat but most of my family is convinced it's a mountain lion. After comparing photos, I think so too."

What do you think - cougar, bobcat - or, something else?

I would say mountain lion, but - at least in these two photos - the animal does not appear to have the long tail usually associated with a mountain lion or cougar.

"There are no mountain lions in New Jersey"

Wildlife officials continue to say that there are no mountain lions in New Jersey. Could these photos at least show that there might be?

I continue to hear from residents throughout the state who say they've seen a mountain lion - is this animal caught on camera what they are seeing?

If you have a sighting (including photos or video), I'd love to hear from you. Email me: joe.kelly@townsquare media.com.

You can check out more of our mountain lion/New Jersey stories here.

