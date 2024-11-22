14 people just won a combined $2.3 million with NJ Lottery — here’s where

It's been a pretty good month for those buying New Jersey Lottery tickets.

In a recent 10-day period in the middle of this month, 14 people won a combined $2,330,092.

Out of that mountain of money were quite a few people who each won $50,000, one person got over $685,000, and someone else walked away with a million bucks.

And, no, I was not one of those 14 people. I get excited when I win $10 bucks from a scratch-off ticket, let alone hundreds of thousands of dollars... must be nice............ (no, I'm not bitter... well, maybe a little).

New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Anyway, the recent string of winners were from practically all corners of the state, except deep South Jersey, which seems to be well overdue for a huge jackpot win.

And since Thanksgiving is right around the corner, I did the math: if you won $1 million, after taxes, you could buy about 17,000 frozen turkeys (you're gonna need a lot of gravy).

Here's where you should have bought a lottery ticket recently...

14 people just won a combined $2.3M with NJ Lottery — here's where Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

14 New Jersey Lottery winners of $1M or more from this summer 14 people won $1 million or more playing various New Jersey Lottery games in July, August, and September 2024. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Big New Jersey Lottery winners November 2024, Quick Mart Food & Deli Kearny NJ, Wawa Jackson NJ, HC Good Neighbor Pharmacy Toms River NJ, Market Street Shell Paterson NJ, Krauszer's Stanhope NJ, The River Mart Edgewater NJ, Schulman's Deli & Liquor Paterson NJ, Belleville News and Food Belleville NJ, Lucky Bills Jersey City NJ, Wawa Rahway NJ, Iorio Deli Roselle Park NJ, Sicklerville News Sicklerville/Winslow Township NJMinimart Plus Oakhurst NJ, Quick Stop Food Market Barnegat NJ