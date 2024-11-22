14 people just won a combined $2.3 million with NJ Lottery — here’s where
It's been a pretty good month for those buying New Jersey Lottery tickets.
In a recent 10-day period in the middle of this month, 14 people won a combined $2,330,092.
Out of that mountain of money were quite a few people who each won $50,000, one person got over $685,000, and someone else walked away with a million bucks.
And, no, I was not one of those 14 people. I get excited when I win $10 bucks from a scratch-off ticket, let alone hundreds of thousands of dollars... must be nice............ (no, I'm not bitter... well, maybe a little).
Anyway, the recent string of winners were from practically all corners of the state, except deep South Jersey, which seems to be well overdue for a huge jackpot win.
And since Thanksgiving is right around the corner, I did the math: if you won $1 million, after taxes, you could buy about 17,000 frozen turkeys (you're gonna need a lot of gravy).
Here's where you should have bought a lottery ticket recently...
14 people just won a combined $2.3M with NJ Lottery — here's where
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
14 New Jersey Lottery winners of $1M or more from this summer
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Big New Jersey Lottery winners November 2024, Quick Mart Food & Deli Kearny NJ, Wawa Jackson NJ, HC Good Neighbor Pharmacy Toms River NJ, Market Street Shell Paterson NJ, Krauszer's Stanhope NJ, The River Mart Edgewater NJ, Schulman's Deli & Liquor Paterson NJ, Belleville News and Food Belleville NJ, Lucky Bills Jersey City NJ, Wawa Rahway NJ, Iorio Deli Roselle Park NJ, Sicklerville News Sicklerville/Winslow Township NJMinimart Plus Oakhurst NJ, Quick Stop Food Market Barnegat NJ