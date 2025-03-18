Prosecutor’s office in NJ looking for 24-year-old ‘Fugitive of the month’

Authorities in the Garden State are asking you to keep an eye out for a 24-year-old man who is their "fugitive of the month."

Corey Wesley is wanted by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on the following charges:

Second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary

Second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery

Second-degree attempted robbery

Second-degree attempted burglary

Officials say those charges are in connection to an incident in Bridgewater Township in February 2019.

Wesley is described as follows:

Date of birth: 11/29/2000

5' 9"

125 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Corey Wesley is wanted by the Somerset County NJ Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Somerset County Prosecutors Office / Canva Corey Wesley is wanted by the Somerset County NJ Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Somerset County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

Past "Fugitives of the Month" in Somerset County

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office posts a wanted fugitive on their Facebook page every month.

Authorities highlighted 56-year-old Anastasia D. Soumas of Raritan in February, who is wanted in both Somerset and Middlesex Counties.

Anastasia D Soumas is wanted by the Somerset County NJ Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Somerset County Prosecutors Office / Canva Anastasia D Soumas is wanted by the Somerset County NJ Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Somerset County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

He is described as 5' 10", 161 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on his left arm, top left ring finger, and left forearm.

In January, the spotlight was on 30-year-old Joel J. Natividad, who is wanted on distribution of CDS and distribution of CDS in a school zone charges.

Joel J Natividad is wanted by the Somerset County NJ Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Somerset County Prosecutors Office / Canva Joel J Natividad is wanted by the Somerset County NJ Prosecutor's Office - Photo: Somerset County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

He is 5' 5", 125 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms and forearms.

Help the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Fugitive Unit at (908) 231-7100. Do not attempt to apprehend any person who is wanted by law enforcement.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.