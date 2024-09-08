New Jersey Warned About Chemicals In Almost 30 Recalled Drinks

Listen, I love a delicious bubbly drink as much as anybody. That doesn't mean, however, that I'm not aware of the potential health risks that come with drinking too much soda. Why must something so delicious be so bad for us?

Consuming too much sugar regularly can lead to serious health issues like weight gain, diabetes, and heart disease. When you drink soda, you're also getting a lot of empty calories, which means you're not getting nutrients your body needs to stay healthy. It may be hard to believe, but one bottle of soda can have about 40 grams of sugar or more. The American Heart Association recommends that it's safest to limit our added sugar intake to about 25 grams (6 teaspoons) per day. So, just one bottle of soda can exceed that easily.

Get our free mobile app

It's safe to say that most sodas contain artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. For instance, many have a chemical called aspartame, which is an artificial sweetener. There are concerns about its long-term health effects. When in doubt, it's best to limit your intake of such chemicals.

FDA recalls 28 popular drinks due to harmful chemical exposure

Apparently, it's not just sodas that we have to worry about right now. A list of almost 30 drinks has been released, all recalled, that contain a dangerous amount of even more harmful chemicals than what exists in sodas. A warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to alert the public about these drinks that are mostly from the PepsiCo brand.

On the list are drinks like the Himalayan tea for pain relief, Fiji Water, and Martinelli's Apple Juice, to name a few. There are a couple popular sodas on there, too, as well as some baby formulas.



via GIPHY

Whatever you do, don't drink ANYTHING that made it onto this list. When they say harmful, they mean it. The apple juice was found to contain higher levels of arsenic. The Fiji water was found to have three different types of dangerous bacteria in it. Multiple drinks distributed by the Charles Boggini Company were found to have cancer-causing food dyes.

So, what drinks should you be avoiding right now? Here's the full list:

☠️ 1. Schweppes Zero Sugar Gingerale

☠️ 2. PepsiCo’s Mug Root Beer

☠️ 3. Martinelli’s Apple Juice

☠️ 4. Natural Waters of Viti Limited’s Fiji Water

☠️ 5. Charles Boggini Company’s Cola Flavoring Base

☠️ 6. Charles Boggini Company’s Pink Lemonade

☠️ 7. Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade

☠️ 8, Charles Boggini Company’s Yellow Lemonade X

☠️ 9. The Wiedemann Company’s Tapee Tea

☠️ 10. Rise Brewing Organic Original Oat Milk

☠️ 11. Rise Brewing Organic Vanilla Oat Milk

☠️ 12. Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid

☠️ 13. Barsotti Organic Carrot Juice

☠️ 14. Trader Joe’s 100% Juice Organic Carrot Juice

☠️ 15. Powerade Zero Mixed Berry

☠️ 16. Powerade Zero Fruit Punch

☠️ 17. Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

☠️ 18. Waiakea Hawaiin Volcanic Water

☠️ 19. Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder

☠️ 20. House of Coffee Beans bags

☠️ 21. Longreen Reishi Coffee

☠️ 22. Longreen Cordyceps coffee

☠️ 23. Xlim Express Coffee

☠️ 24. Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Tea

☠️ 25. Sammy’s Milk Goat Milk Toddler Formula

☠️ 26. Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder

☠️ 27. Crecelac Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula

☠️ 28. Mt.Capra Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit

The best thing you can do is pass along this list to those you love to keep them safe, too. You should also be looking for all of these chemicals that could be hiding in some of your favorite foods. LOOK:

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items Check the list below for food items and their total phthalates per serving according to a study from Consumer Reports. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson