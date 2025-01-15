New Jersey Colleges Where Graduates Earn Most Money
It seems like yesterday that the kid was going to his first day of kindergarten. Now, he's getting ready to head off to college.
A number of factors may go into choosing a school, and earning power may be one of those.
Where graduates earn the most money
A recent study found the colleges and universities where graduates earn the most.
The top school is MIT - the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In a study done by Stacker and published by MSN.com, MIT graduates were the top earners, with early career earnings averaging $93,700 a year, and mid-career earnings averaging $167,200 a year.
Second highest earners were graduates of Harvey Mudd College. (Wait! Have you ever even heard of Harvey Mudd? Me neither.) The California liberal ares school's graduates have average mid-career earnings of $166,600 a year.
The best in New Jersey
Coming in #3 nationwide - and first in New Jersey - is Princeton University.
Mid-career earnings for Princeton graduates average $161,500.
The next New Jersey school on the list falls at #15 nationwide. It's Stevens Institute of Technology.
Mid-career earning for Stevens grads is $150,900.
New Jersey Institute of Technology is the next New Jersey school on the list of Top 100 coming in at #71.
Mid-career earnings for NJIT graduates is $129,600.
No other New Jersey school made the Top 100 list.
SOURCE: MSN.com
