New Jersey Colleges Where Graduates Earn Most Money

A number of factors may go into choosing a school, and earning power may be one of those.

Where graduates earn the most money

A recent study found the colleges and universities where graduates earn the most.

The top school is MIT - the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In a study done by Stacker and published by MSN.com, MIT graduates were the top earners, with early career earnings averaging $93,700 a year, and mid-career earnings averaging $167,200 a year.

Second highest earners were graduates of Harvey Mudd College. (Wait! Have you ever even heard of Harvey Mudd? Me neither.) The California liberal ares school's graduates have average mid-career earnings of $166,600 a year.

The best in New Jersey

Coming in #3 nationwide - and first in New Jersey - is Princeton University.

Mid-career earnings for Princeton graduates average $161,500.

The next New Jersey school on the list falls at #15 nationwide. It's Stevens Institute of Technology.

Mid-career earning for Stevens grads is $150,900.

New Jersey Institute of Technology is the next New Jersey school on the list of Top 100 coming in at #71.

Mid-career earnings for NJIT graduates is $129,600.

No other New Jersey school made the Top 100 list.

SOURCE: MSN.com

