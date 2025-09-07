How Does NJ Budget Compared To The Rest Of The United States?
Here in South Jersey, most of us know one thing for sure, budgeting isn’t optional. With rent, groceries, and electric bills all spiking in recent years, leaving your finances to chance just isn’t an option.
While it might not be glamorous, creating and sticking to a budget is one of the smartest ways to take control of your financial life. It ensures your income is properly split between bills, savings, and maybe even a little investing, that’s if there’s anything left.
How Does NJ Stack Up Nationally?
WalletHub recently dropped a survey comparing all 50 states based on budgeting habits and I think New Jersey held its own.
Overall, we ranked 21st out of 50, putting us in the top half for people who know how to stick to a financial plan.
Here’s how it breaks down:
- Spending & Debt: Ranked 13th
- Credit: Ranked 25th
- Savings: Ranked 26th
We’re doing solid in managing debt, which makes sense. You have to be on top of your game just to keep up here. But our lower rankings in credit and savings may reflect how hard it is for many residents to stash away extra cash.
Life Here In NJ Is Expensive
New Jersey residents aren’t bad with money, we’re just navigating a high cost of living.
Our solid ranking shows we’ve got the budgeting skills, even if the numbers don’t always show it.
So shoutout to everyone in the Garden State hustling to stretch every dollar. I say you're doing better than you think.
