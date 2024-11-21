This New Jersey Bigfoot Video Looks So Fake, It’s Sad

A man here in New Jersey has posted a video that he says is proof of Bigfoot, but I beg to differ.

The only thing the video proves to me is that this guy is a bad liar, photographer, and storyteller.

Bigfoot captured on video near the Delaware River

The video is posted on YouTube under the account "BIGJIMCOUNTRYBOY" and it's also been shared by the Bigfoot Searcher Website, Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization.

The video is below.

In the video, the person holding the phone/camera points out the reported Bigfoot and attempts to follow him up and trail.

The video work is so bad, that it's exaggerated. It's as if he tried to do the video, but didn't want to seem that he was doing too good of a job, so he purposely did a bad job.

Even his voice sounds weird like he's over-acting.

Speaking of acting - how about that Bigfoot? Is he even wearing a suit, or is it just a guy in dark clothing?

Watch the bigfoot climb the hill - he lumbers up it. I'm sorry, but a creature that actually lives in the hills would have no trouble walking up the hill!

Here's the video:

It has to be fake, right?

There's no doubt in my mind that this "Bigfoot" video is fake. What do you think?

This encounter is said to take place "near the Delaware River" in New Jersey. The river runs for miles and miles in New Jersey - you'd think we'd get a location from someone who claims to have seen a Bigfoot.

Mark this one FAKE! Next!

