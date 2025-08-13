If you've been looking for a new place to stay in Atlantic City, it just opened up - and it looks fantastic!

Just opening in Atlantic City is the brand new Seashaus Hotel, and a new restaurant too - Cucina Del Mar. It's part of the Marriott family, and it's being called a Marriott Tribute Portfolio lifestyle hotel.

READ MORE: Are These 3 Atlantic City Casinos the Luckiest?

READ MORE: Cape May Vacation on a Budget

Get our free mobile app

Courtesy ofThe Seahaus Hotel Courtesy ofThe Seahaus Hotel loading...

The Seahhause Hotel Opens in Atlantic City

The Seahaus is located on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. It offers 105 guest rooms and luxury suites.

According to a press release: "Capturing the spirit of the sea and sand, each room features a modern blend of soft, nautical-inspired style and comfort, making it an ideal retreat for relaxation or a convenient spot to prepare for a lively night out on the town."

The Seashaus is located right by the beach, of course, but it also offers guests some pretty cool amenities in cooperation with local partners. Guests can choose golfing and boating options, live entertainment, and more. There's a fitness center on site as well as a coffee and bakery shop.

Courtesy ofThe Seahaus Hotel Courtesy ofThe Seahaus Hotel loading...

New Restaurant at New Atlantic City Hotel

Cucina Del Mar is the name of the new restaurant at the hotel. It serves "authentic Italian coastal dishes that showcase Mediterranean flavors while emphasizing fresh local seafood and seasonal ingredients."

Expect great food and drink at this new culinary destination.

Paul Joseph is the general manager of The Seashaus, and he's excited about this property. “The Seahaus Hotel offers an atmosphere of seaside serenity and culinary excellence, and was designed for guests to embrace and enjoy the area’s charming coastal setting – it’s an ideal destination for those seeking a more restorative and relaxing alternative to the city’s vibrant gaming and entertainment scene.”

Welcome to Atlantic City!

For more information, visit SeahausHotel.com

The Magnicent Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly