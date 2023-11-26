Mystery Man Attempts Tightrope Walk at Millville’s Menantico Ponds

Well, here's something you don't see everyday.

It happened in Millville

A man was caught on video trying to walk on a cable across the water at Menantico Ponds in Millville.

We're pretty sure it wasn't Millville's favorite son, Mike Trout, practicing his footwork and balance for the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Other than it not being Trout, we have no idea who this guy is.

Caught on video

The guy was caught on video by YouTuber Man of Light. Man of Light is mostly known for his continuing search of Bigfoot in the Millville area. Earlier this year, Man of Light caught on camera what looks like a big hairy creature.

In his latest video, Man of Light says he was doing some of his research when he came upon the unusual sight of a man trying to walk a tightrope over the water:

Walking the tightrope in Millville

Crazy, right?

So, I have a million questions!

Who is this guy and where did he come from?

Did he get permission to string up his cables and try this?

What happened to him? Did he make it across?

Finally, where does one get tightrope-walker cable? That must be over a hundred yards of cable! How did he transport it - and how did he set it up?

If you're the walker-guy, or know of him, I'd love to know more! Please reach out: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

First Bigfoot, and now the Mystery Tightrope Walker! Millville - you keep doing you!

SOURCE: YouTube - Man of Light

