Mysterious Illness Killing Dogs In 10 States, Could NJ Be Next?

My dogs are like my children. There's no guarantee I can even have children of my own, so my dogs are my babies. I know I'm not alone in that, either. That's why when I hear something like this, I make sure to heed the warning.

Animal hospitals from states in which dogs are becoming infected by a mysterious illness that resembles pneumonia are urging dog owners to keep their pups away from other dogs. Apparently, whatever's going around is HIGHLY contagious.

It makes breathing extremely difficult over time. What happens is owners will usually first notice their dog coughing a lot. Apparently, it gets a lot worse in a short amount of time. Ultimately, the owners will bring the dog to the vet and that's where the connection will be made that the pup has fallen ill with the same respiratory illness as so many others in inflicted states.

So far, the respiratory issue was detected in dogs from Washington, Oregon, California, Indiana, New Hampshire, Idaho, Florida, and a few others. As you can see, it's all over the place. The illness is on both coasts and in the mid-west. What are the odds it will show up here in Jersey? Most of us NJ-based dog owners would like to know.

Unfortunately, there's no way to predict whether or not we'll see it here in the Garden State. If it's already in New Hampshire, Florida, and Georgia, then we might.

The best thing dog owners can do is keep your pups away from strange dogs. Unless you're familiar with the dog and the family, don't put your dog into unfamiliar situations. Vets are encouraging dog owners to keep them out of kennels for now. Obviously, that's your choice. Just be safe and protect your fur babies!

