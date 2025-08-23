Did a man find an actual mountain lion track in Middlesex County, New Jersey?

For several years, I've received dozens and dozens of emails from all around New Jersey from people claiming to have seen some sort of "big cat" in the state. These reports have literally come from every county in the state, from north to south, east to west.

Some of the emails have included photos or videos, some of the eyewitness reports have just been a sentence or two, while others have been pages and pages of details.

The latest email I received included no words, just a photo, and a city name.

A person I'll identify as "JM" sent me an email with the above photo of an animal track, identified to having been from Monmouth Junction, Middlesex County, New Jersey.

JM sent nothing else - no explanation - just the photo.

Does it look like the paw print of a mountain lion? Yes, I think it does. If you search for "mountain lion paw print" you'll find similar photos. Mountain lion prints usually do not include claw marks, and this print doesn't appear to show claws.

Is it real? Is it from a mountain lion? I don't know. What do you think?

I wrote about another resident finding tracks in Monmouth County, New Jersey last year. The tracks that that person submitted did include claw marks. Check those out here.

Are Mountain Lions in New Jersey?

Officially, says the state, there are no mountain lions in New Jersey. Yet, what have these dozens and dozens of people who have reached out to be seen?

If you have a mountain lion sighting in New Jersey, I'd love to hear your story. Email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com

