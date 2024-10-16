Mountain Lion Spotted Near New Jersey State Park

A witness says she saw a mountain lion on a road next to a New Jersey State Park.

This is just the latest eyewitness account of a big cat in the Garden State reported to me.

If you're new here, I'm Joe Kelly. I've become a sounding board for people in New Jersey who've seen a mountain lion or cougar.

Over the last few years, I've received dozens of reports from people all over the state who claim to have seen a mountain lion. You can check out many of these reports by clicking here.

Mountain lion spotted near Hackettstown

Our latest report comes from a resident of Florida, who has been in New Jersey house sitting.

"VC" says she lives in Florida, which has mountain lions (or cougars or panthers - the names are pretty much interchangeable). Southwest Florida has developed a successful program as a home for the animals.

VC says she grew up in Chester, but has been living in Florida, where she's a delivery driver for Amazon. She says she's seen cougars on her route, including one which was "not so nice."

VC says she was outside the house, near Stephens State Park - which is full of wildlife, including bears, coyotes, and deer. She says she turned around because she "felt something", and saw a mountain lion watching her.

VC says a short time earlier a deer with two fawns was in the yard, and she wonders if the mountain lion had been watching them - or it was stalking her.

Eventually, she says, the mountain lion turned and walked away down a nearby road.

As she wrote me about the encounter later, she said she was still shaking her head in disbelief.

State says no mountain lions in New Jersey

The official position of the State of New Jersey is that "there are no mountain lions in New Jersey" - but, are there?

UPDATE: Since this story was first posted, we've received a number of more mountain lion reports. Check back for more stories coming soon.

If you've seen something, I'd love to hear from you! My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

