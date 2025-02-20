Top 10 most wanted, extremely dangerous Pennsylvania fugitives

Authorities in the Keystone State have updated their list of the ten most wanted people in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Fugitives

The ten, who are all men, are wanted for either sexual-related crimes, several against children, or homicide.

Several were last known to live within an hour or so of the Philadelphia area.

If you have seen any of the people listed below, you are urged to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477 or 9-1-1.

Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, PA

Daryl Eugene Beckett Jr of Chester PA - Photo: Pennsylvania State Police / Canva Daryl Eugene Beckett Jr of Chester PA - Photo: Pennsylvania State Police / Canva loading...

Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, is 6' 2", 210 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Troopers say he is wanted in connection to a 2023 homicide in Delaware County.

Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester, PA

Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Police say Bradley Andrew Buchanan is wanted for allegedly raping a child.

He is 6' 5", 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton, PA

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton PA - Photo: Pennsylvania State Police / Canva Eliezer Santana of Hazleton PA - Photo: Pennsylvania State Police / Canva loading...

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton is wanted by troopers in connection to a 2023 homicide in Luzerne County.

He is described as 5' 6" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Michael Edward Akerly of Erie, PA

Michael Edward Akerly of Erie PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Michael Edward Akerly of Erie PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Michael Edward Akerly is 6' 4", 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted for an alleged rape and aggravated indecent assault incident in Erie in 1998.

Authorities say he has been seen in parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina, and is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

James Garland Watts of Clairton, PA

James Garland Watts of Clairton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police James Garland Watts of Clairton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

James Garland Watts is wanted for an alleged homicide and attempted homicide in 2008 in Allegany County.

He is described as 5' 7", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA

Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham MA - Photo: Pennsylvania State Police / Canva Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham MA - Photo: Pennsylvania State Police / Canva loading...

Cops in Pennsylvania continue to search for Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA, who is wanted in connection to a 2016 homicide in Lackawanna County.

He is 5' 11", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox, PA

Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Russell Edward Mason is wanted by police for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

He is 5' 10", 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton, PA

Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Benicio Antoi Benifield is 6' tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by police for allegedly raping a child.

Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa, PA

Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa PA is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Brandon Eugene Revis is 5' 9", 170 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

He is wanted for an alleged homicide.

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle DE is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle DE is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police - Photo: PA State Police loading...

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, Delaware, is wanted after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Chester County in 1999.

He is 6' 2", 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Most Wanted Fugitives in New Jersey

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.