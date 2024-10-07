How many people were overweight in the 1970s and 80s? Truth be told, there weren't too many. Sure, you had very rare cases of obesity here and there, but not compared to today. Over the last 30 years, obesity rates in New Jersey have skyrocketed due to a combination of lifestyle changes, food choices, and environmental factors.

It seems to be easier to gain weight than ever before. Believe me, I would know. My weight has been a constant struggle my entire life due to various health issues and what kind of groceries I can afford to buy.

Obesity Statistics Off The Charts In the US

Affordability plays a huge part in the obesity numbers skyrocketing here in the Garden State and beyond. Most of the food we eat today is processed. It's often loaded with added sugars, unhealthy fats, and preservatives to make it taste better and last longer. You’ll notice that a lot of food now comes in bags or boxes, like chips, frozen meals, and sugary snacks.

Over the years, our eating habits have shifted. People are eating larger portions than they did in the past, and it’s become normal to finish everything on our plates, even if it's more than we need. That's especially true when it comes to fast food.

Most Popular Fast Food In America

Fast food restaurants have become more popular and accessible. Meals there are often larger and cheaper, leading many to choose them over healthier options. The folks from UniversalDrugStore.com have determined the most popular fast food items in each state. They've figured out that the most popular drive-thru dish overall is McDonald's chicken nuggets.

Are you not shocked by that? I think Mickey D's chicken nuggets are GROSS, but that's just me.

New Jersey's most popular fast food dish, though, isn't anything any McDonald's sells near us. It is, however, something that is one of the easiest meals to find here in the Garden State.

Of course, it's PIZZA! This is the most Italian-influenced state there is. Could the answer be anything else?

While pizza isn't likely the worst fast food meal you could choose to have, there are plenty of healthier options. If you're trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle, you won't do it by eating pizza everyday. You can start by making small changes in your eating habits and activity levels. That's how to work towards a healthier future for ourselves and our communities! Easier said than done. Believe me... I KNOW.

