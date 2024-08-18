The Most Expensive Movie Theater Experience In NJ

The secret's out... most of us are BROKE this summer. Forget the fancy vacations and time abroad; most of us are lucky to secure mini getaways to somewhere close by. Many people, particularly here in the Garden State, are actually opting to do more localized experiences that won't cost an arm and leg.

Excursions like bowling, skating, and going to the movies are making a huge a comeback lately.

When's the last time you went to the movies? Can you even remember? So many of us here in New Jersey haven't been to the movies since the before the pandemic. That all started to change recently, though.

Most expensive movie tickets in New Jersey

While it's true that movie ticket prices aren't as cheap as they once were, say, a decade ago, it still beats paying for an expensive trip, right? You have to do something to entertain yourself when times are tough.

It's not likely that movie theaters will take a huge downturn like many of the malls here in the Garden State did. Sure, there's streaming platforms galore these days, but some blockbuster pictures can't be viewed simply on your TV screen in your living room. Some are just too epic and simply MUST be experienced on the big screen.

Go see Twisters in the movie theater if you haven't yet done so. It's SO good!

Still, it can't hurt to make sure your wallet is still in tact after a showing on the big screen. Thanks to the folks at AirportParkingReservations.com, you now know where to go to save a couple dollars on your next movie theater experience.

Here are the cheapest to most expensive movie ticket prices you'll find in the Garden State:

Movie for 2 Cost ($)

Camden - $28.00

Newark - $28.00

Cherry Hill - $28.00

Toms River - $29.00

Jersey City - $30.00

Edison - $30.00

Trenton - $30.24

Elizabeth - $36.00

Woodbridge - $38.88

Paterson - $39.50

And that's not even counting snacks! No wonder so many people sneak them in these days. Take a look at some of your fav snacks that might show up on USA's "banned" list soon:

