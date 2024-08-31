Imagine the Jersey Shore boardwalks as different worlds, each with its own unique vibe and personality. Ocean City offers something different than Point Pleasant. Wildwood's a different experience than Seaside Heights. Whatever boardwalk you love, it tugs at your heartstrings for a reason.



For many people, going to the boardwalk is a yearly tradition. Over time, these trips become filled with personal memories, often centered around favorite foods and activities. Maybe it's the first taste of fresh boardwalk fries each summer or the fun of winning a stuffed animal at the water game? These experiences become part of the fun and nostalgia of summer vacations.

Each boardwalk gives you a chance to enjoy different kinds of fun and create new memories. That's especially true when it comes to everybody's favorite boardwalk pitstop: the food

The food on the boardwalks is a big part of why they’re so popular. Think of crispy boardwalk fries, gooey funnel cakes, and delicious saltwater taffy. Each boardwalk has its own special treats, which makes eating there a memorable experience. It’s not just about filling up; it’s about enjoying a unique snack or meal that you might only get at that specific boardwalk. The food often becomes a highlight of the trip, creating lasting memories and traditions.

For example, I can't go to Wildwood for the week and not order order a pizza from both Mack's AND Sam's. Yep, I love them BOTH! I also have to get Curley's Fries and a Waffles and Ice Cream to split with my mom. It's just not summer vacation without one.



Top boardwalk foods NJ residents miss most during winter months

It's always when fall starts to come around that we think about how long we'll have to wait until we get to enjoy the yummy deliciousness again. We've gathered a list of all the foods you love the most from the boardwalks that you hate having to be without during the winter months.

16 Boardwalk Foods That NJ Residents Miss Most During The Winter From caramel corn to vinegar fries, these are the most talked about boardwalk favorites. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca