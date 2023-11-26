DELICIOUS! Most Beloved Diner Revealed In Wildwood, NJ

Love to hate us, but if the Garden State is known for one good thing, it's definitely the food!

You can travel anywhere in the good ole U-S-of-A, but people have always said that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Most people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food; New Jersey just does it better.

One specific cuisine New Jersey is well-known for is our diner food. There's a reason they call us the "Diner Capital Of The World." Jersey didn't invent the diner concept, though. We did, however, take the idea and run with it. You'd be hard pressed to drive through a town that doesn't have at least three diner options for you to choose from. That's just the facts.

The same can be said in all of Jersey's beach towns. It's not only the mainland that gets to enjoy the diner deliciousness. Diners are so popular here in South Jersey, in fact, that people who vacation in the beach towns often will hit up social media to see which diners they should try while staying on the various islands.

Someone asked the people of the Wildwoods that question, and boy, do the locals have an opinion! Many of the Wildwoods' awesome diner options were thrown out there, but the one that people seemed to suggest the most was Vegas Diner. Vegas is technically in North Wildwood, but people from up and down the 5-mile island swear Vegas is currently the best.

