Raise your hand if you're ready for summer? Yep, me too. Counting down the days already.

For me, there's nothing better than those Wildwood days. Sorry if I just got the song stuck in your head...

It's almost time!!

Summer will be here before you know it. That means it's almost time for our favorite food, thrills, and spills on the Wildwood boardwalk. Every single year, I spend at least two days per summer going down the slides in both Ocean Oasis and Raging Waters. Everybody has a favorite, but I love them both for different reasons.

I can't wait to eat as ALL the summer pizza at both Mack's and Sam's. I love both of them, too. It almost seems like I can't make a decision about anything, doesn't it? I can't help it. I just LOVE Wildwood.

When you've been going somewhere every summer for your entire life, you can't help but long for the nostalgia that comes along with each yearly visit as you get older.

Morey's Piers Announces Opening Day In Wildwood

Mark your calendars, dust off your favorite pair of flip-flops, and get ready to make memories. This year promises to be even more exciting, with fresh updates, returning favorites, and that unbeatable salty-ocean breeze that makes every visit feel like summer came early. It is, in fact, coming a tad early this year!

Morey’s Piers is officially kicking off its 2025 season on Friday, May 2nd. The fun begins at 6 p.m. sharp at Mariner’s Pier, located right at Schellenger Avenue.

I, for one, am SO happy we don't have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to kick off the summer 2025 fun.

