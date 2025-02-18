New Jersey’s Most Thoughtless (And Nasty) Office Habit Revealed
Somebody has to say it and it might as well be me. If you microwave fish at the office, you're THE WORST kind of coworker.
There... I said it.
The Smell... Total Biohazard
Let's be SO for real for a second. You've got to be an IDIOT to not realize that the second that thing takes its first spin on that hot plate, that smell lingers like the ghost of old lunches past (If you don't get the Dickens' reference, I don't know what to tell you). Not only does it make the room smell like you're taking a drive over the Somers Point bridge in the middle of August, but it slowly creeps into every other crevice of the office and just stays there for HOURS.
Who Needs To Breathe Anyway?
Uh... I do. Me, that's who. You're enjoying your cod concoction from last night while the rest of us are gasping for air and praying to our Lord and Savior from some relief. As for me, I'm just praying for an open window somewhere... or a gas mask.
It's Everyone's Fish Now
You think your just microwaving your own lunch, but no. Once you choose to microwave fish at work, it becomes EVERYBODY'S lunch. Ever try microwaving a slice of pizza after someone heats up salmon? Enjoy your fish pizza.
Microwaving Fish: The Ultimate Jerk Power Move
Congratulations, jerk! You'll always be known forever more as the dude who made me gag for the remainder of the afternoon. Your fish moment just became your eternal legacy.
Judgement Will Be Swiftly Served
Let this be a warning: don't let me catch you heating up a tuna steak in this office kitchen. I'll judge.