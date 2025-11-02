Pumpkin Spice is not the most anticipated season in New Jersey.

Nope, it's been replaced by McRib season!

The legendary McDonald's sandwich is making its triumphant return, and the world is about to be a better place because of it.

The McRib Sandwich is Returning for Fall 2025

We've learned the iconic McRib sandwich is making it's return engagement at participating McDonald's locations.

The website McRib Locator has revealed that the McRib will be making it's return to the United States with a kickoff on November 11th.

If you can't wait that long, jump a flight to Paris, as the McRib is being served up at McDonald's locations in France right now.

What's on the McRib?

The McRib is always offered for a limited time only, and only at participating restaurants.

The McRib, according to McDonald's, is seasoned boneless pork. It's served with a special barbecue sauce, with onions and pickles. It comes on a toasted bun. If you're keeping score, it's 520 calories.

Interestingly, in France, it is served with a slice of melted cheese on top!

McDonald's has said in the past that the McRib is only offered for a limited time, because there's not enough demand to keep it on the menu permanently.

Even popping up only for limited times, the McRib has lasted other McDonald's offerings, like the Arch Deluxe, the McDLT, the Hula Burger (Pineapple slice instead of meat), Philly Cheesesteak, and Mighty Wings.

Check out McRib Locator to find participating restaurants.

