This isn't the first time the folks at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have put out friendly reminders about beached seals. It certainly won't be the last.

I, for one, am always glad for the refresher course. They're always so thorough about what to do if you find a seal beached along the shores here in the Garden State and how to make sure you don't do anything to exacerbate the already precarious situation.

It never hurts to be informed.

They recently shared an adorable story about a grey seal and what the specific migration process entails from birth to beached.

From Maine to NJ: A Baby Seal's Journey

Did you know that grey seals only spend two weeks with their mothers before venturing out into the ocean blue completely on their own? When I first learned that fact, I couldn't believe that after only 14 days of life, these adorable marine mammals are considered capable enough to fend for themselves. But, it's true. After being born, the spend 2 weeks with mom until they jet off on their own, usually following fish down the eastern seaboard. After hunting, they need to recharge. That's why you may come across a baby seal on the beach during the winter months.

How To Identify A Seal In Trouble

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center reminds you to not panic if you see a seal on your early morning weekend beach stroll. Don't immediately assume they're in danger, either. Most of the time, they come onto the beach to regulate their body temperatures before heading back out into the ocean.

If you do fear that something is wrong, DO NOT APPROACH! Call the center's hotline at (609) 266-0538 and let the experts take it from there.

