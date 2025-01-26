Major E-ZPass scam targets New Jersey, Pennsylvania drivers

Heads-up if you use E-ZPass in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or beyond — don't be the next victim of a new, widespread scam.

Sadly, this is not the first time we have reported on fraudsters trying to take advantage of drivers, especially those not paying close attention.

New E-ZPass scam in NJ, PA

Yet another text message is rapidly spreading across the region, alerting you to unpaid tolls that must be paid promptly to avoid additional fines and fees.

The scary part is that the website that is in those text messages looks a lot like the official websites for E-ZPass, but they're not.

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

For security reasons, we will not publish the URL of the fraudulent website. However, it includes the letters "EZ" and a common action associated with a car.

Simply put, if it's not one of these...

New Jersey — https://www.ezpassnj.com/

Pennsylvania — https://www.paturnpike.com/e-zpass

...DO NOT tap on the link.

EZPass scam text message screenshot - Photo: Text message / Canva EZPass scam text message screenshot - Photo: Text message / Canva loading...

If you do, you'll be prompted to enter your personal information, which scammers will then use against you.

In this case, you don't even want to reply with "Y," as it says to do — that will just tell scammers your phone number is active and you'll be on the receiving end of even more fraudulent text messages.

NJ, PA E-ZPass scam: What to do

If you have questions about your account, call E-ZPass customer service or visit their websites directly. Do not follow any instructions in a random text message.

If you click on a link contained in a text message, officials advise you to immediately contact your financial institutions and notify E-ZPass of any erroneous information posted to your account.

Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

You may also report the fake text message to the FBI.

SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty recently said in a press release regarding previous phony text messages,

We encourage all E-ZPass customers to remain vigilant during this attempted criminal operation and encourage them to report anything suspicious to the Internet Crime Complaint Center. The saying ‘It’s better to be safe than sorry’ holds very true in this case.