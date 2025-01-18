Lidl Grocery Store Has Perfect Valentine’s Day Food Idea

Ain't it romantic?

Here comes Valentine's Day - are you ready?

Do you have a gift for your special someone?

Whether you did or didn't we have a pretty swell food idea to say, "I love you!"

Popular Retail And Other Chain Brands In Germany Getty Images loading...

Lidl is everywhere

Have you been to a Lidl store?

Until recently, I have never been to one, even though a Lidl has been sitting in Egg Harbor Township (on Fire Road) for several years.

Now that I've gone, I'll keep going back!

If you've never been to a Lidl before, I would describe it as a "Poor Man's Trader Joe's." I see it as a place where they carry a lot of "out of left field" brands - that is, brands you don't always find in places like ShopRite or ACME.

Lidl is actually a discount supermarket - and, it's worldwide, with over 12,000 locations.

12,000! Who knew?

According to Wikipedia, you can find Lidl store in the USA, The United Kingdom, Switzerland, Serbia, and in every member state of the European Union.

Get our free mobile app

JK JK loading...

Valentine's Day food

Here's something I found at Lidl, just in time for Valentine's Day - it's a frozen heart-shaped pizza!

Perfect for the person who loves pizza and loves love!

DISCLAIMER - I have not tried this heart-shaped pizza, so I can't tell you if it's worth the purchase. Then again, it's only $3,49, so YES, it's worth it. If not for the taste, just for the idea.

Happy Valentine's Day!

20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants We asked South Jersey residents about their favorite go-back-again restaurants Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly