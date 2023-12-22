Legally in Jersey, You Can Keep That Misdelivered Package

Do you have to return a package not meant for you, delivered to your home?

In a word, no.

You can keep packages accidentally delivered to your house

Legally, you can keep whatever anyone delivers to your home - even if it's meant for someone else.That goes for anywhere in New Jersey - and anywhere in the United States!

Merry Christmas to you!

The Federal Trade Commission says "keep the package if you want."

Well, actually, they don't say that .... exactly. They says this, according to their website:

"You never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t need to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift."

Oh boy!

But, wait, there's more!

While legally, you can keep stuff delivered to you by accident, there's a problem that does exist: Morality.

Yes, the "right or wrong thing."

Sure you could keep that package - but, is it the right thing to do?

If your package was delivered to the wrong address, you'd want it made right, wouldn't you? You'd want the person who received your package to send it back, try to track you down, or do something, right?

Aye, there's the rub.

So, you could keep it, but you're a nice person, so you won't.

Not even if it is very tempting....

What about US Mail?

Oh, yeah, another problem.

Most of the above has to do with packaged accidentally delivered to the wrong place by Amazon or private delivery services.

When something is delivered by US mail, it's the government doing the delivering, and they don't take kindly to mistakes, even if they're the ones who made them. They have a whole system for returning misdelivered mail.

Bottom line - it's the holidays. Be nice:)

SOURCE: Federal Trade Commission.

