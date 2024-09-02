If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, no cartoon was more popular among kids than Spongebob Squarepants. We all thought the show featuring the sponge that lived "in a pineapple under the sea" was the funniest thing we'd ever seen. We couldn't wait to see the shenanigans Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, and the whole gang would get into week after week.

It had such a chokehold on 90s kids that plenty of us still watch it from time to time even as full-blown adults. The show was so successful that it continued to hold its popularity through the 2010s. It seems like Spongebob and the gang are still pretty well-known today, too.

The show is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. What better way to celebrate than with a Krabby Patty party?



via GIPHY

In case you're unfamiliar with the show, a Krabby Patty is the most popular burger served at Spongebob's job, the Krusty Krab. He's a fry cook with pretty epic flipping skills. With a bit of SpongeBob’s magic, it's the most delectable burger treat in the underwater world of Bikini Bottom.



via GIPHY

Apparently, we'll all be able to get our hands on one sooner rather than later since Wendy's is allegedly launching their own version of the Krabby Patty in a partnership with the Paramount network, the parent company of Nickelodeon. It'll come drizzled in "Krabby Patty sauce" and reportedly be available from October through November.

Will you be ordering a Wendy's Krabby Patty?

