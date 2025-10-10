South Jersey native Kelly Ripa remembers her roots!

The TV show host, and former All My Children actress, grew up in Berlin, New Jersey - and she's apparently spent some time in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Ripa, since 2001, has co-hosted Live. She currently does the show with her husband Mark Consuelos - it's called Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa Talks Ocean City and Somers Point, New Jersey

In a video shared on social media recently, Ripa is seen talking with audience members at her TV show.

A woman from Ocean City talks to Kelly about a seashell she's painted, and Kelly shows it off to the camera. The woman goes on to tell Kelly about an Ocean City group that paints shells and drinks wine.

Ripa quickly snaps back, saying, "You drink wine in Ocean City? Where do you buy the wine in Ocean City?"

As the woman starts to answer, Kelly jumps in with " I was going to say, at the Circle Liquor Store?"

So, obviously, Kelly Ripa does know Ocean City and Somers Point!

Free Plug for Circle Liquor Store!

It's been awhile since there was a traffic circle in Ocean City. It was removed and replaced around 2010. Circle Liquor Store, obviously has been at their location for a long time! Now they can publicly count Kelly Ripa as a customer! (I wonder how many other famous customers they've had over the years?

