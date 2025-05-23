So, you’re in the gym like you are every Saturday morning.

You’re in the middle of an intense full-body workout when all of a sudden, one of the biggest county stars IN THE WORLD walks right up to the machine next to you.

That’s what happened to Jason Gallagher of Northfield this past Saturday.

Kane Brown Spotted At EHT Planet Fitness Google Street View loading...

Kane Brown Spotted At South Jersey Planet Fitness

He was working out at his neighborhood Planet Fitness when none other than KANE BROWN walked through the front door.

According to Jason, Kane did walk in with an entourage (as to be expected; KB's a HUGE star), but not an obnoxiously huge one. Just three other people.

He pulled up to the Planet Fitness right next to the Walmart right off of Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township in a big black SUV and jumped right into his workout.

Kane Brown Spotted At EHT Planet Fitness Jason Gallagher loading...

Fans Got Pics With Kane Brown In Egg Harbor Township

People were walking up to him, but the security stopped them from interrupting the workout. Totally understandable. Kane did make sure to say hi to everyone after he was done, though.

We can confirm now that Kane wore the same thing he worked out in to say hi to us backstage at his show later that night at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Pretty cool stuff.

Shout-out to Kane for being such a cool guy and treating South Jersey fans so well. He put on a great show, too.

Thanks to Jason for the info!

