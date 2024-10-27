Jersey Devil Spotted in Buena? Video Goes Viral

Have you seen the Jersey Devil lately?

As a child growing up in Buena Vista Township, a man claims that he saw the Jersey Devil up in a tree.

He says he was scared and still remembers the encounter to this day.

YouTube - Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan YouTube - Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan loading...

Is this Jersey Devil real?

Andrew Callaghan is on YouTube, and he's investigating the legend of the Jersey Devil. He's put together a video that's gone viral in just a matter of a few days.

In the video, Callaghan talks with people who claim to have seen the creature, and with people with quite a bit of knowledge of the legendary creature.

He also does a little Jersey Devil hunting.

(WARNING: Some of the language in the video may be objectionable.)

The Leeds family - there are still descendants of that original family living in the area. What do they think of the legend of the Jersey Devil?

Beware of the Jersey Devil

Is the Jersey Devil real? Was it ever real? Is it still out there, somewhere?

The video is well done, and the interviews are great. Tip of the cap to Andrew!

