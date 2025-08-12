If your Monday morning commute felt extra cursed, you’re not alone.

A gnarly fire broke out under a PATH train at Newport Station in Jersey City just before 6:20 a.m., sending several people to the hospital and bringing service to a screeching halt.

Viral Video Shows Flames, Chaos on the Train

It didn’t take long for the drama to hit social media. A now-viral video shows flames shooting up from underneath the train, filling the car and platform with smoke.

You can hear panicked passengers shouting things like “open the door”and “easy, easy” as they scramble to get out.

The fire sent thick smoke billowing through the train and the station, forcing a full evacuation of passengers onto the platform. Emergency crews arrived quickly, but not before the clip made national news.

Service Was Suspended Between NJ and NYC

As expected, the incident triggered major service suspensions for much of the morning between New Jersey and New York City on the PATH line, creating a chaotic commute for thousands.

PATH officials haven’t released a cause yet, but an investigation is underway.

Several Hospitalized, But No Fatalities

Officials report that several passengers were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Emergency responders praised the fast actions of both the conductor and passengers.

If you’re commuting via PATH this week, double-check the schedule and give yourself a little extra time. If you haven’t seen the video yet, just know it’s wild. Stay safe out there.

