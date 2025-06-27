Jason Kelce Stuns Sea Isle Crowd With Speedo Strip-Down At Ocean Drive
Every summer, Eagles legend Jason Kelce rolls into Sea Isle City for his annual bartending event at Ocean Drive to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Every year, he finds a way to somehow top himself.
But this year? This year was... different... to say the least.
In front of a packed OD crowd, Kelce shocked the ENTIRE bar by ripping his shorts off to reveal a full-on patriotic Speedo.
Yup... red, white, and blue, all out there loud and proud in true Jason Kelce-fashion.
It was pure Kelce chaos, and the crowd absolutely LOVED it. They went bananas.
Jason Kelce's Speedo Charade
Now, did Jason *have* to go full summer-dad-in-a-Speedo on us? Nope. But that's what makes him a Philly (and South Jersey) treasure!
Whether he's giving EPIC heartfelt speeches that make us both laugh AND cry or rocking a star-spangled swimsuit, the man brings his whole heart (and whole self) to every event. I LOVE to see it.
That's especially true when it's for a cause as important as autism research.
The Girl's Face That Says It All
There's already a now-viral video floating around, and the best part might not even be Kelce's outfit reveal.
It's definitely the stunned expression on a girl's face in the crowd. Shock. Awe. Total admiration. It's basically all of us as we witnessed that moment. Her facial expression is pure gold. I dare you not to laugh.
Kylie Kelce's Winning, So Is South Jersey
Shout-out to Kylie Kelce, okay? We see you, girl. She married the most chaotic, pure-hearted, and loving man alive.
Between the heart, the hype, and the Speedo moment, this family keeps giving us reason after reason to love them. Love them, I certainly do!!
Sea Isle's Ocean Drive Nailed It, Once Again
Huge congratulations go out to Ocean Drive, the Eagles Autism Foundation, the Kelce Family, and the THOUSANDS who flock to Sea Isle just to be a part of it all. It was certainly an unforgettable day.
