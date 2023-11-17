It’s These Ten Things That Make Atlantic City a Very Unique Place

What makes Atlantic City so appealing to visitors?

We've come up with ten things that make Atlantic City a very unique place to be!

Tourists - especially in the summer - love coming to Atlantic City.

But why?

It might not be the ten things we mention here, but it's certainly the combination of the ten things that makes Atlantic City different from anywhere else!

Here are the ten unique things about Atlantic City.

1. Gambling.

Yes, there are now casinos everywhere, but Atlantic City is still near the top! According to RefundManagement.com, Atlantic City is still the second-largest gambling city in the US, and the biggest on the East Coast.

2. The Ocean.

Atlantic City is located right on the ocean. Beautiful beaches, and gorgeous views - they are here!

3. The Boardwalk.

Atlantic City is the home of the world's oldest and longest boardwalk. There's no other place like it!

4. The Steel Pier.

A fun ride-filled pier right on the boardwalk!

Atlantic City's oldest theme park is home of The Wheel! 227 feet high with temperature-controlled gondolas. Let's go for a ride!

5. Lucy the Elephant.

Although technically located down-beach in the city of Margate, make no mistake, she's Atlantic City's big elephant! What other city has a huge elephant!

6. The Miss America Connection.

Even though the contest is not currently held in Atlantic City, AC will forever be the birthplace of Miss America!

7. Saltwater Taffy.

Yeah, it was born here. It started in the late 1800s. (Inside scoop: there's really no saltwater in saltwater taffy.

8. Casinos and other historic hotels.

Atlantic City has history and grandeur. Our buildings are cool!

9. A university on the beach!

Still growing it's footprint in the city, Stockton University gives its students a unique setting that can't be duplicated anywhere else!

10. The Absecon Lighthouse.

The restored lighthouse is an excellent place to climb and check out Atlantic City's skyline.

