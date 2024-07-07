Everybody has their favorite memories from their childhood beach days spent here in South Jersey. From fishing in Ocean City to the Wildwood nights on the boards, there's something special about time spent along the coastline here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

You can go to any other set of beaches in the country, but the vibes of the Jersey Shore coastline will always set the beaches here apart from everywhere else. There's nowhere else in the country that compares to the beaches in South Jersey.

One of the most beloved memories shared by so many people who spend their summers on the Jersey sand is getting ice cream from none other than the Fudgy Wudgy Man.

He'd take his cart from Margate all the way down to Wildwood Crest, stopping at all the beaches he could, and he'd hit the sand to make kids' frozen treat dreams come true.

Who needs an ice cream truck when the Fudgy Wudgy Man comes to you??



Jersey Shore's first summer with no Fudgy Wudgy Man

Unfortunately, no more memories will be made with the Fudgy Wudgy man since his last summer in service was back in 2023. That means that this is the first full summer season without getting any ice cream from his car at ANY of South Jersey's beaches.

Plenty of people opened about their great memories of the Fudgy Wudgy Man on Facebook. Brace yourself for the nostalgia. It's crazy how much you take something for granted until it's no longer available to you.

Hopefully, the Fudgy Wudgy Man is enjoying his retirement, but we sure do miss him. Will somebody else eventually pick up where he left off? Who knows?



Make sure you share your favorite Fudgy Wudgy Man memories in the comments!

Check out the EPIC history of the Fudgy Wudgy man at the Jersey Shore HERE.

