10 Historic Philadelphia Bakeries You Have to Try

Is there anything better than walking into a mom-and-pop bakery and being inundated with all of the homemade sights and aromas?

Sure, it's easy to run into a supermarket and grab a loaf of bread from their bakery department, but if you want that authentic, neighborhood feel, you might have to out of your way -- but it'll be worth it.

And it's certainly not just bread coming out of one of these generations-old bakeries.

Dreams are made of a 1,000-calorie cream-filled donut or a cannoli that rivals anything you can get in Italy.

Or pound cake.

I'm not being biased here, but holy cow, is there anything better than Stock's pound cake? I've had it my entire life.

Is it healthy? Oh, hell no. But who cares. And, yes, I actually got one as a birthday present one year.

Anyway, this isn't about Stock's Bakery -- it's about the legendary bakeries that are all around the City of Philadelphia.

These are the places that your grandparents went to, your parents went to, and now you probably visit once and a while. They've been there forever.

I mean, this is what a bakery should look like...

It's been there for a gazillion years and you know you'll be on sensory overload the moment you walk in.

And good luck not leaving with $200 worth of food.

Watch: How Termini Bros. Makes its Cannoli

Top 10 Iconic and Historic Bakeries in Philadelphia

So where can you find spots in Philly just like that? We recently scoured the internet and assembled a list of the ten best historic bakeries in Philadelphia.

