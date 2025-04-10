I Found Your Victoria’s Secret Bra on the Atlantic City Beach

People leave behind the weirdest things on the beach.

Not just chairs and towels, but really weird things. Like Victoria's Secret bras, car batteries, and jumper cables.

Hey, why are you taking jumper cables to the beach?

Chennai Residents Come Together For World's Largest Beach Cleanup Getty Images loading...

Ocean Beach Sweeps

Volunteers pitching in for CleanOceanAction.org are scheduled to fan out over New Jersey beaches this weekend, picking up what others left behind.

The twice-yearly effort is a great way for volunteers to keep our beaches clean.

The latest figures from CleanOceanAction.org show that over one million hours of labor have been donated to clean up New Jersey beaches since the beach sweeps started in 1985.

One million hours cleaning up the ocean's beaches up and down the New Jersey coasts.

How about this: Over 80 New Jersey beaches are usually cleaned up each year.

Wishful Get Clean Beach CleanUp Getty Images for HUDA Beauty loading...

Picking up trash on the beach

Clean Ocean has released trash-on-the-beach figures for 2024.

These are the ten most picked up items in New Jersey: plastic bottle caps and lids, random pieces of plastic, food and candy wrappers and bags, pieces of foam, straws and stirrers, cigarette filters, plastic drink bottles, other plastics, plastic ring caps, and cigar tips.

Metal beverage cans just missed the top 10.

Get our free mobile app

2021 International Coastal Cleanup Getty Images for Ocean Conservan loading...

Weird stuff on the beach

As you can imagine, volunteers come across some crazy finds.

Here are some of the more unique finds: a badmitten birdie and racket, a poker chip, a Halloween gravestone, half a Christmas wreath, jock itch spray, a box of chicken wings, a Victoria Secret bra, and more.

Again, people, why are you bringing these to the beach?

Other crazy discoveries: smoke detector, fire extinguisher, jumper cables, a car axle with wheels and tires, road signs, and a propane fuel tank.

If you're interested in joining a beach cleanup, click here.

Amazing Atlantic City Area Beach Photographs Photographer Kristian Gonyea Magnificiently Captures Atlantic City's Beach Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly