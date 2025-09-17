Hey, New Jersey, you can now bury your loved ones in your backyard!

Legally.

OK, well, not exactly, but close.

Human composting has just been made legal in New Jersey. Let the fun begin!

New Jersey Legislature Approves Human Composting

Human composting has been approved in New Jersey, although the process may not be as easy as you think. You can't just put a body in your backyard, bury it with dead leaves and coffee grounds, and call it a day. There's a process. A strictly regulated process.

Last week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that allows for human composting - or natural organic reduction - in New Jersey.

Currently, not a lot of states allow for human composting. According to EarthFuneral.com, besides New Jersey, it's allowed in Maine, Minnesota, Maryland, Delaware, Arizona, California, New York, Washington, Vermont, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon. Most states have approved the option within the last few years.

The human composting process is a well-regulated one. It's not something you can just do on your own at home. We found a video that really does a great job of explaining the process. (Warning: if things like this freak you out, you'll probably freak out.)

Human Composting in New Jersey

With the bill just passing in New Jersey, we expect funeral homes to jump on the service pretty quickly.

So, in the future, if someone asks how you get such pretty flowers, you may have a different answer than you would have today.

