How Every Town in Cumberland County Voted for NJ Governor
Come January 20th, we'll have a new Governor in New Jersey. It's Mikie Sherrill, who soundly defeated Jack Ciattarelli back in November.
Sherrill, a Democrat, will be replacing Phil Murphy, also a Democrat. Murphy was not eligible to run for another term.
Mikie Sherril Took Cumberland County in November Election
It was a tough battle for Cumberland County in the November election for Governor of New Jersey. Mikie Sherrill defeated Jack Ciattarelli by a total of 21,348 votes to 19,272.
(NOTE: In Cumberland County, Jesus and God each received a vote....)
Here's a look at how each town voted in Cumberland County:
