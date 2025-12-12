Come January 20th, we'll have a new Governor in New Jersey. It's Mikie Sherrill, who soundly defeated Jack Ciattarelli back in November.

Sherrill, a Democrat, will be replacing Phil Murphy, also a Democrat. Murphy was not eligible to run for another term.

Mikie Sherril Took Cumberland County in November Election

It was a tough battle for Cumberland County in the November election for Governor of New Jersey. Mikie Sherrill defeated Jack Ciattarelli by a total of 21,348 votes to 19,272.

(NOTE: In Cumberland County, Jesus and God each received a vote....)

Here's a look at how each town voted in Cumberland County:

Bridgeton Mikie Sherrill: 2,209 Jack Ciattarelli: 612 Commercial Township Mikie Sherrill: 514 Jack Ciattarelli: 781 Deerfield Township Mikie Sherrill: 471 Jack Ciattarelli: 658 Downe Township Mikie Sherrill: 159 Jack Ciattarelli: 410 Fairfield Township Mikie Sherrill: 1,002 Jack Ciattarelli: 478 Greenwich Township Mikie Sherrill: 180 Jack Ciattarelli: 186 Hopewell Township Mikie Sherrill: 696 Jack Ciattarelli: 1,036 Lawrence Township Mikie Sherrill: 339 Jack Ciattarelli: 784 Maurice River Township Mikie Sherrill: 380 Jack Ciattarelli: 885 Millville Mikie Sherrill: 4,249 Jack Ciattarelli: 3,843 Shiloh Boro Mikie Sherrill: 76 Jack Ciattarelli: 135 Stow Creek Township Mikie Sherrill: 181 Jack Ciattarelli: 445 Upper Deerfield Township Mikie Sherrill: 1,202 Jack Ciattarelli: 1,653 Vineland Mikie Sherrill: 9,690 Jack Ciattarelli: 7,366 Keep reading to find out how every city and town in New Jersey voted. SOURCE: NJ.gov