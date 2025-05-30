How to Make $90,000/year in New Jersey Without a College Degree
If it feels like you are financially treading water these days, you aren't alone.
Trying to get ahead and have a few extra bucks in your pocket feels like it's nearly impossible. So how do you get ahead, especially if you don't have a college degree?
Luckily, there are numerous career fields that you can get into that pay very well and you don't need to spend years in college — and you won't have massive student loan debt.
NJ Education Facts
According to New Jersey education statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau,
- Those 25 or older with a high school education or higher (2018-2022): 90.6% of the population
- Those 25 or older with a Bachelor's degree or higher (2018-2022): 42.3% of the population
Yes, New Jersey has a rather large population of people with higher college degrees.
What About Those Without a College Degree in NJ
We recently took a look at salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found dozens of good-paying career fields that don't require a college degree.
"Good-paying" in this case is about $60,000 to $90,000/year.
