If it feels like you are financially treading water these days, you aren't alone.

Trying to get ahead and have a few extra bucks in your pocket feels like it's nearly impossible. So how do you get ahead, especially if you don't have a college degree?

Luckily, there are numerous career fields that you can get into that pay very well and you don't need to spend years in college — and you won't have massive student loan debt.

College graduation - Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash College graduation - Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash loading...

NJ Education Facts

According to New Jersey education statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau,

Those 25 or older with a high school education or higher (2018-2022): 90.6% of the population

Those 25 or older with a Bachelor's degree or higher (2018-2022): 42.3% of the population

Yes, New Jersey has a rather large population of people with higher college degrees.

What About Those Without a College Degree in NJ

We recently took a look at salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found dozens of good-paying career fields that don't require a college degree.

Help Wanted sign - Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash Help Wanted sign - Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE: Experts Say This Is How Much To Tip Your Food Delivery Person in New Jersey

"Good-paying" in this case is about $60,000 to $90,000/year.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Atlantic City that don't require a college degree Sta﻿cker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Atlantic City that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Trenton that don't require a college degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Trenton that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

High paying jobs in New Jersey without a college degree, best jobs out of high school in New Jersey