Hey, Jersey, Here’s Best Advice About That Baby Deer in Your Yard

"Oh, how cute! Look, honey, there's a baby deer curled up in our yard! Poor thing! It's mother must have abandoned her!"

Stop. Wait. No.

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash

When you find a baby deer in your yard

Our friends at the Galloway Township Police Department have smartly pointed out it's baby deer season.

Fawns are typically born at this time of the year (late May and early June).

Police received a call about an " abandoned fawn" - only it wasn't. The mom had left the youngster for a time, and a reunion soon followed.

According to Galloway Police, this is typical behavior for deer: mothers will leave the baby to find food, then return. The deer are typically hidden from predators because of their color and lack of scent.

The mother deer will infrequently return to nurse the baby, and all is usually well.

How to handle the fawn

Don't touch the baby! More than nine times out of ten, the fawn will be fine, and the mother is watching over her, even from a distance.

Oh, that "crying" the baby is making is called bleating, and it's a normal way for the baby to call out to his mother.

So, leave the baby deer alone. It will be fine. Really.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department

