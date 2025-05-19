Please excuse the heck out of me, but can I ask a serious question?

I love hoagies just as much as the next gal from South Jersey, but may I inquire as to why nowhere in Atlantic nor Cape May County will you find a Heritage's convenience store?

If you've never gotten the chance to experience the heaven that is a Heritage Hercules hoagie, then you, my friend, are sorely missing out.

Why Are There No Heritage's Stores In South Jersey? Heritages.com loading...

No Heritage Convenience Stores In Southeastern NJ

Can somebody please explain to me why the heck there are no Heritage locations southeast of Gloucester or Cumberland Counties? When I moved down to Atlantic County, I didn't realize that meant saying goodbye to the best breakfast sandwich South Jersey has to offer.

You CANNOT beat the Heri-egg.

Unlike their competitors, Heritage's uses REAL eggs on their breakfast sandwiches. You can get them on bagels, kaiser rolls, heck you can even get yours on a sub roll if you'd like.

It's a sin that there's a whole region in South Jersey that was ripped of the opportunity to experience the deliciousness that is Heritage's deli.

Why No Heritage's Stores In South Jersey? Heritages.com loading...

The Best Hoagie Order In South Jersey

Nobody makes a sandwich like the artists (that's exactly what they are) behind the deli counter at Heritage's.

My go-to hoagie order is as follows:

- An Italian Hoagie

- Sub Cooper Sharp Cheese

- Lettuce & Tomato, no onion

- Salt, Pepper, Oregano

- Parmesan

- Add bacon

- Light oil & vinegar

You will not find a place that makes that sandwich better. That's just my opinion.

There was once a Heritage's location in Cape May County. It was right around the corner from the Cape May Zoo. That location has since closed up shop, for whatever reason...

If anyone can point me to where I need to submit a request for a Heritage's to open up in Atlantic County, I'd greatly appreciate it!

