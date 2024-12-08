Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help identifying a handful of people wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a beauty supply store recently.

And to make matters worse, police say the group had a child with them during one of the heists.

According to the Glassboro Police Department, the woman in the grey puffer jacket allegedly committed one theft at Ulta Beauty and then returned for round two with a group of people and a school-aged child.

Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / Canva Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / Canva loading...

In that second incident, "they allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of product."

Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / Canva Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / Canva loading...

Police commented on Facebook, "Your luck getting away will eventually run out."

Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / Canva Suspect wanted for allegedly shoplifting in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / Canva loading...

If you can identify any of the pictured people, you are asked to contact Ptl. Garcia with the Glassboro Police Department by calling (856) 881-1500.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.