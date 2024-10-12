This your last chance to enjoy one of the most iconic experiences Ocean City, NJ, has to offer. What a hard sentence to type. Truly, it guts me to even have to write these words.

This is the last weekend you'll get to experience the Ocean City staple that is Gillian's Wonderland Pier. It's been a go-to for families for decades. Gillian's Amusements have been around for over 94 years. This weekend is when we must say goodbye.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier closing is SUCH a heartbreaking moment for South Jersey, especially for those who cherish the Ocean City boardwalk. For generations, this amusement park has been a cornerstone of summer memories for thousands upon thousands families.

The legacy of Gillian's Wonderland Pier

From the moment you step onto the pier, you're greeted by the sounds of laughter, the smell of delicious boardwalk food, and the thrill of rides that have brought joy to both kids and adults alike for decades. Families have created traditions around visiting Gillian’s—whether it’s riding the Ferris wheel at sunset or enjoying the classic carousel. For many, it’s more than just an amusement park; it’s a place where lifelong memories are made.

One woman even took to Instagram to share her memory of getting engaged on the pier.

Gillian's has been a staple of the Ocean City community for decades, serving as a gathering spot for locals and tourists. It's the ultimate representation of a classic seaside vacation. Locals are, of course, mourning the loss of a beloved city landmark, while tourists who have made visiting part of their family tradition will feel the absence deeply. Comments are pouring in from people expressing their sadness and disappointment.

Everyone who loved Wonderland Pier is currently feeling a profound sense of loss. Losing Gillian's Wonderland Pier feels like losing a piece of the community itself. It's a feeling shared by everyone who has ever walked along that boardwalk and felt the joy of being part of something special.

Enjoy your last days on the pier from October 11-October 13th.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier Closing Weekend Hours

Friday: 6-9pm

Saturday: 2-8pm

Sunday: 1-6pm

