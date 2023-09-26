4 Chairs Turn for Galloway, NJ Singer Mara Justine on The Voice

It was quite a night for Galloway Township, New Jersey singer Mara Justine who auditioned on the NBC TV Show The Voice Monday night.

The 21-year-old appeared on the season premiere of The Voice - the first show where Reba McEntire served as a coach. She replaced long-time coach Blake Shelton, who had been with the show since the beginning.

Other coaches on the 24th season of the show are Gwen Stefani (Blake Shelton's wife), Niall Horan, and John Legend.

Monday night's blind audition show was recorded early this year.

Mara was the final contestant to sing on the episode, appearing in the last half hour of the two hour show. She choose to sing the song, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

It took just seconds into the song for all four coaches to push their button, expressing desire to be her coach.

In the end, the show ended before she could pick her coach. (Can you say CLIFFHANGER?)

Before she chose, she shared the stage for a song with John Legend.

Clearly, she received the best reaction from the crowd and the coaches of any of the contestants that appeared.

Before singing, Mara shared the fact that her mom, Linda, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mara Justine is no stranger to talent contest shows. As an 11-year-old she was a finalist on America's Got Talent, She made it all the way to the Top 12.

As a 15-year-old, Mara placed in the Top 15 on American Idol.

Now, as a 21-year-old, she had a great start on The Voice. We wish her well in her journey - and, of course, we'll share her progress as she goes forward!

You can find her instagam here and Mara Justine's YouTube channel here. Here's her most watched YouTube video to date, getting close to one million views:

