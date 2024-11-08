It's one of my favorite places to spend the day in South Jersey. Once you check it out, it'll likely be one of yours, too.

I'm talking about Funny Farm in Mays Landing.

NJ's Safe Place For Misfit Animals

Funny Farm Rescue Sanctuary, located in the Milmay section of Hamilton Township, is an amazing place where animals that no one else wanted find a home and get the love and care they deserve. The founder, Laurie Zaleski, and her incredible team of staff and volunteers have built something truly special over the years, turning it into one of the largest and most well-known animal sanctuaries in the United States.

But it all started with Laurie’s deep love for animals and a promise she made in honor of her mother. She decided that Funny Farm would always be free to visit. Laurie wanted everyone to be able to experience the joy of interacting with animals, no matter their background. This generosity has made the Funny Farm a place of hope, healing, and joy for both the animals and the people who come to visit.

From The Farm To The Screen

The Funny Farm has gotten pretty popular thanks to social media over the last few years, so much so that Laurie was inspired to write a book so people from all over could hear her story.

Apparently, Funny Farm has gotten so big that it's captured the attention of the original American Idol herself, Kelly Clarkson! A picture was shared to Facebook featuring Adele, the "diva chicken" in front of signage at The Kelly Clarkson Show. The post revealed that Laurie and some animals have been featured on an episode that will air in the new year. How AWESOME is that??

You won't have to wait for long to see the Funny Farm's episode. It's set to premiere on Friday, January 17th, 2025.

Can't wait to watch!!

