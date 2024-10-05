Fugitive on NJ’s most wanted list, charged with Ocean County attempted murder, caught in NYC

A fugitive who was charged in connection to an attempted murder in Ocean County well over a decade ago is now in custody.

Fugitive Marciano Sanchez captured

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Col. Patrick Callahan with the New Jersey State Police say on Wednesday, 40-year-old Marciano Sanchez, whose last known address was in Queens, NY, was captured by the NJSP Fugitive Unit and the NY/NJ United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sanchez, who had been on New Jersey’s Most Wanted list, is being held at the Riker’s Correctional Facility pending extradition to Ocean County.

2010 shooting in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities say on November 29th, 2010, officers with the Brick Township Police Department responded to the Community First Aid Building on Mantoloking Road for a report of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, cops found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment and subsequently released.

A thorough and extensive investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, determined that Sanchez was responsible for shooting the victim.

On December 21st of that year, Sanchez was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Unlawful possession of a weapon

A warrant for Sanchez’s arrest was issued and his name was entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

Marciano Sanchez - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva Marciano Sanchez - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva loading...

Nearly 14 years later, he is now in custody.

"No matter how long it takes"

Callahan said in a social media post,

The apprehension of one of New Jersey’s Most Wanted is a powerful reminder of the unwavering determination and cooperation between law enforcement agencies. By removing this dangerous criminal from our streets, we send a clear and decisive message: no matter how long it takes or how far they run, we will find and bring to justice those who threaten the safety of our communities.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.