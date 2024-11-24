Enjoy The EPIC Christmas Walk-Thru For Free In Cherry Hill, NJ

With the holidays right around the corner, many New Jersey residents will look for events and excursions that will get them into the holiday spirit. Who doesn't love doing Christmas stuff? It's the most wonderful time of the year, right?

For plenty of Jersey residents, money's pretty tight this year. No doubt, you'll be wanting to save a little wherever you can. What's better than free? Nothing, as long as the quality is there.

Cherry Hill's Viral Free Christmas Walk-Thru

Plenty of folks will be heading out to South Jersey's free Christmas walk-thru this season to take in all the sights and sounds with their kids. Even though it's free, you're not missing out on ANYTHING.

A video went viral on Instagram showcasing McNaughton's Garden Center's epic Christmas walk-through experience that the whole family will enjoy. From Mickey Mouse to Santa and the North Pole, the gang's all there. It's perfect for moms looking for something to do with their toddlers. It's not too long of a walk, so the kiddos won't get tired or cranky.

Bonus: you can walk through it as many times as you'd like. Be sure to take a bunch of pics, too. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy spots for you to snap a picture of the kids.

The walk-thru is open 7 days a week. All you have to do when planning your trip is to check to see what hours McNaughton's is open for the specific day on which you'd like to visit.

McNaughton's Garden Center's Holiday Hours

⏰ Sunday-Wednesday: 9am-6pm

⏰ Thursday-Saturday: 9am-8pm

Go once and you're hooked! You'll probably make McNaughton's a new yearly tradition.

